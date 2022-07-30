Due to its size, the Poston War Relocation Center in Arizona was composed of Poston I, Poston II and Poston III.

The Poston Community Alliance Annual Pilgrimage returns this year with an in-person event, Oct. 21-22, hosted at the Blue Water Casino and other nearby sites in Parker, Ariz.

The discounted early-bird registration deadline is Aug. 30.

A new Poston exhibit created within donated space at the Museum of the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) will be featured at this year’s gathering. The exhibit includes a map of Poston’s three camps for visitors to locate the exact barrack and apartment where their family resided.

Exhibit viewings will be offered by timed entry only as part of attendees’ registration package.

Janice Munemitsu

The pilgrimage will also feature educational workshops and bus tours of the Poston Monument and Camp 1 school sites. A banquet with keynote speaker Janice Munemitsu, author of “The Kindness of Color,” will conclude the weekend’s activities.

Pilgrimage capacity is limited to 150 attendees this year due to facility space. Early-bird registration is $150 through Aug. 30. Regular registration is $225 from Aug. 31 and will end on Oct. 1.

To register for the pilgrimage, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-poston-pilgrimage-tickets-326676537317. Attendees will select their workshops and timed exhibit entry during the online registration process.

The Poston Community Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve Poston’s incarceration history to strengthen and expand efforts in upholding social justice for all Americans, regardless of race, religion and ethnicity. Through multimedia educational outreach and the preservation of stories, artifacts and historic structures, Poston’s unique multicultural history, involving Japanese Americans and Native Americans, will live on.