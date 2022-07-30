Shinto Shrine of Shusse Inari in America will present Natsu Matsuri on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Nova Vita Foundation Summer Festival at Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr., Irvine.
A Shinto ceremony will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by a Gokito private ceremony (appointment only) from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Make an appointment online at www.ShintoInari.org.
Sushi and ramen booths will be open. Purchase a parking pass in advance at http://novavitafoundation.com.
“This is the ‘real’ Natsu Matsuri,” said a spokesperson for the shrine. “We celebrate the nature spirits with traditional Japanese culture. Let’s pass along a sustainable lifestyle to the next generation through this experience.”