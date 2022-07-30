Shinto Shrine of Shusse Inari in America has participated in community events, including a New Year’s celebration in Little Tokyo.

Shinto Shrine of Shusse Inari in America will present Natsu Matsuri on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Nova Vita Foundation Summer Festival at Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr., Irvine.

A Shinto ceremony will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by a Gokito private ceremony (appointment only) from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Make an appointment online at www.ShintoInari.org.

Sushi and ramen booths will be open. Purchase a parking pass in advance at http://novavitafoundation.com.

“This is the ‘real’ Natsu Matsuri,” said a spokesperson for the shrine. “We celebrate the nature spirits with traditional Japanese culture. Let’s pass along a sustainable lifestyle to the next generation through this experience.”