Above: Masked and ready to dance are the Zenshuji dance troupe. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, there was much joy at the 64th Zenshuji Obon Carnival, held last weekend in Little Tokyo. The event was open to the public.

Right: Momo Nakanishi, a student volunteer from UC Irvine and member of Tomo no Kai — circle of friends — a cultural and social club that explores Japanese and Japanese American culture. Food included shaved ice, barbecue beef and chicken, tamales, somen, and chirashi-sushi.

Below: Entertainment included taiko by Zendeko (pictured), folk dance and music, and a Shorinji Kempo martial arts demonstration.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo