Buddhist Temple of San Diego’s Bon Odori in 2000. (Photo courtesy Joyce Teague)

SAN DIEGO — Buddhist Temple of San Diego, 2929 Market Street, will hold its Obon activities on Sunday, July 31.

Hatsubon/Obon combined service starts at 2 p.m. Masks required.

Hatsubon is a special service for relatives and friends to honor those who have died in the past year. Obon is the time we set aside to remember all loved ones whom we have lost to time.

Reservations required. Request your reservation here. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSF4GoRP06a4mex7AHIxhueFKONgI_wqizTHRqcgzBWPoYmA/viewform

Allow extra time arriving at the temple to allow ushers to confirm your reservation.

Rev. Gregory Gibbs, supervising minister, will be the presiding minister for the combined service.

Bon Odori will be held outdoors at 5 p.m. Masks highly recommended.

No reservation required. Open to temple members and Dharma friends.

The program will begin with presentation of Youth Scholarships and the reading of the names of high school and college graduates from 2020 to today. Taiko and dancing will follow.

A scene from the 2012 Obon celebration. Paper lanterns made by dancers to honor loved ones can be seen at the bottom of the photo. (Buddhist Temple of San Diego)

Last year for simplicity in reopening for Obon, the temple requested no kimono or yukata, and instead recommended happi or street clothes. This year, all of these options can be accommodated. On-site changing rooms will be available.

Limited food service is planned for those in attendance.

A version of the popular Obon Again Resale Shop will be opened inside the Sangha Hall during the Bon Odori.

Dance instructors: Avis Honda, Breven Honda, Eugene Hotta, Maya Hotta, Kimberly Kruse, Sue Moribe, Shirley Omori, Jamie Shimizu, and Junko Kajita.

This year’s odori will include some older dances that will still be new to most, a brand-new dance, and some of San Diego’s all-time favorites:

“Kangi-e” (all-new BCA dance), “Kyo mo Egao de Konnichiwa,” “Bon Odori,” “Fresno Ondo,” “Nihon Daira,” “Hama Kara Mura Kara Miyako Kara,” “Shin Nagasaki Nonnoko Bushi” (kachi kachi), “Yagura Ondo,” “Sakura Ondo,” “Souma Bon Uta,” “Kita Kara Minami Made,” “Hokkai no Abarembo,” “Bambutsu no Tsunagari” (uchiwa), “Pokemon Ondo,” “Ichi Tasu Ichi” (One Plus One), “Mottainai” (tenugui), “Beautiful Sunday,” “Tanko Bushi.”

Some of the dance titles above name optional dance accessories in parentheses. Such accessories are not necessary but can enhance your experience. Some of these may be available for purchase in the Obon Again Shop.

Kachi-kachi are Japan’s answer to the castanet: two short pieces of wood or bamboo strung together and held in one’s hand. Toy clackers (wooden or plastic) make an effective substitute.

Tenugui is a long, lightweight cotton towel, often worn loosely around the neck. Some dancers may tie the tenugui around their forehead as a headband (hachimaki) to keep sweat from running into one’s eyes.

Uchiwa: Unlike traditional folding fans, these are flat, round fans with a bamboo handle.

For more information, call (619) 239-0896 or email info@btsd.net. Website: http://www.buddhisttemplesandiego.org/