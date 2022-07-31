April 27, 1928 – July 10, 2022

Sets was born in Brawley, Calif. She passed away peacefully at a care home in Roseville after suffering a stroke. During World War II, she and her family were relocated to internment camps in Poston, Ariz. and Tule Lake, Calif. Following the war, she and husband George raised their sons on the family farm in Loomis. She later worked for Loomis Main Drug and the Formica Corp. and retired in 1989.

She had a keen intellect and was an avid reader. She had a range of interests, from word games and mahjong to Japanese doll making and tap dancing. She doted on her grandchildren and enjoyed lunches with her many friends. An excellent cook, she made inarizushi, tamales and lemon meringue pie. She had a particular fondness for fresh crab.

She is predeceased by her husband, George (Chuck); and survived by sons, Joel (Susan Lew) and Lee (Kim); grandchildren, Steven and Nichol; sister, Mary Nakamura; and brother-in-law, Robert Hayashida.

Private services are pending. The family respectfully requests no flowers, plants, gifts or koden.