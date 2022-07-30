Seiichi Tanaka and the late Etsuo Hongo

The upcoming L.A. Taiko Festival will feature actress and singer Tamlyn Tomita as mistress of ceremonies in a celebration of taiko in America on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.

The concert will honor the legacy of two taiko pioneers, Grand Master Seiichi Tanaka, founder of San Francisco Taiko Dojo, and also in memoriam of Sensei Etsuo Hongo (1946-2019), founder of Los Angeles Matsuri Taiko. Both are pioneers in the rapid growth of taiko in the U.S. and have collaborated on numerous taiko festivals in both Northern and Southern California.

Tamlyn Tomita

Tomita made her screen debut in 1986 in “The Karate Kid Part 2” and also known for her roles in such films as “The Joy Luck Club,” “Picture Bride,” “Robot Stories,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “Only the Brave” and many more. Her recent television credits include “The Good Doctor,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Star Trek: Picard” and “Cobra Kai,” in which she reprised her “Karate Kid” role.

She was crowned Nisei Week Queen in 1984 and has emceed many coronations and participated in many queen reunions over the years.

Both current and former members of San Francisco Taiko Dojo and the Hongo family of taiko groups will perform original and classic pieces of their repertoire in honor of the pioneers of modern taiko.

The Aratani Theatre is located at 244 S. San Pedro St., adjacent to the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center. For tickets and information, visit: https://www.lataikofestival.com/