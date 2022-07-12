Join the Japanese American National Museum for a special anniversary screening of the groundbreaking 1988 Academy Award-nominated documentary and “POV” legacy title “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” on Thursday, July 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at JANM’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

The film relentlessly probes the 1982 murder of Chinese American Vincent Chin while chronicling Helen Zia and a generation of Asian American activists who came together to demand justice. A panel discussion about the implications of Chin’s murder on current Asian American issues will follow, featuring a special appearance by filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña along with Karen L. Ishizuka (chief curator at JANM) and Paula Williams Madison (CEO of Madison Media Management LLC).

This free program is presented by the National Center for the Preservation of Democracy at JANM in partnership with Hate Is A Virus and “POV.”

RSVP here: https://www.janm.org/events/2022-07-14/screening-and-qa-who-killed-vincent-chin

About the film: On a hot summer night in Detroit in 1982, Ronald Ebens, an autoworker, killed Vincent Chin, a young Chinese American draftsman, with a baseball bat. Although he confessed, he never spent a day in jail. This gripping Oscar-nominated film probes the implications of the murder, for the families of those involved, and for the American justice system.

“Who Killed Vincent Chin?” was recently restored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and also added to the National Film Registry. Best Documentary Nominee, 61st Annual Academy Awards. A co-presentation with Detroit Public Television and the Center for Asian American Media.