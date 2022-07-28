A niche-side funeral service for Yoko Tamae, 93-year-old, Kyoto, Japan-born Issei, who peacefully passed away on July 6, 2022, in Alhambra, will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Inglewood Park Cemetery, with Rev. Kanto Mimatsu of Koyasan Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is predeceased by her husband, Seiki Tamae; and is survived by her stepson, James Tamae. Yoko was awarded the 2005 Woman of the Year by the Downtown Los Angeles Chapter of the JACL and the Japanese Women’s Society. Along with her husband, Seiki, they were active members of the Okinawa Association of America. She learned the proper way of kimono kitsuke and also volunteered and helped with kimono kitsuke and sashiko classes at the Pioneer Center in Little Tokyo for 15 years. During the Nisei Week exhibit, she and her students displayed their sashiko creations and presented the Nisei Week Queen and her court with little bags done in sashiko stitchery.

