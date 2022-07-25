Yutaka “Tak” Yoshida, a Los Angeles-born 101-year-old Nisei, passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones.

Tak was a kind, thoughtful, generous and faithful man. He was the eldest of three Nisei brothers who spent their early years on a farm, and moved to Japan when Tak was 13. Four years later his family returned to the United States and settled in Guadalupe, Calif., where Tak graduated from Santa Maria High School. In 1942, his family was sent to the relocation camp in Gila River, Arizona. After the war he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and enrolled in accounting classes. He then enlisted in the Army in 1947 and was sent to basic training at Fort Ord in Monterey. Tak was later assigned to the Army Language School at the Presidio, where he taught Japanese to his fellow soldiers.

He married Sachiko (Sachi) in 1949 and they had two children, Glenn and Carol. They lived in Rosemead, Calif., where he worked as a supervisor in the U.S. Postal Service, Terminal Annex, Los Angeles, until 1985. During their 73 years of marriage, he and Sachi traveled throughout the United States and internationally to over 15 different countries. He was a long-time, active member and treasurer for Sage Granada Park United Methodist Church in Alhambra. Tak was also a charter member of the San Gabriel Nikkei Seniors Club and served as the treasurer for the San Gabriel Japanese Community Center.

Tak was the ultimate host for family gatherings. He was much beloved by all and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife, Sachi; son, Glenn (Mariko); daughter, Carol (Mark) Amico; four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and many other family members and friends.

A public Celebration of Life service will be held on August 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sage Granada Park United Methodist Church. Aloha or casual attire requested. A private graveside service will be conducted later at Rose Hills Cemetery.

