June 11, 1948 – March 6 2022

Los Angeles-born and long-time resident of Berkeley, Calif., Andrew K Hanami passed away March 6, 2022.

Andrew is survived by brother David, sister Lisa and grand-niece Cheryl and her children, Caleb and Rilee.

A private family service was held at Rose Hills Memorial Cemetery, Cherry Blossom Garden back in April 2022.