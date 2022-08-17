Anime Expo has finally released more information about their new event Anime Expo Ontario since their initial announcement during the closing ceremonies of AX. Dubbed “Anime Expo Chibi” their promotional content claims that it will be a “smaller, intimate event [that] will serve as a marketplace showcasing the exhibit hall and artist alley.”

Registration for the new event begins September 6 at 12 p.m. PT. Applications for Artist Alley and the Exhibit Hall are open now. Selected exhibits and artists will be notified by September 6 and 20 respectively.

Anime Expo Chibi will take place on November 12-13 in Ontario, California. This will be the first ever event for Anime Expo in Ontario.

