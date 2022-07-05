Anime Expo announced Anime Expo Ontario at the Anime Expo closing ceremonies, July 4, 2022.

Big news for anime fans suffering from post-con blues, during the closing ceremonies of AX it was announced that Anime Expo will be hosting Anime Expo Ontario November 12-13, 2022. Fans will be able to return to the acclaimed anime convention in Ontario, California this fall.

This will be the first time Anime Expo has been hosted outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center since they made the move from Long Beach Convention Center in 2007.

Anime Expo allowed physical attendance to con-goers for the first time in two years after Covid-19 protocols closed all large scale events. This reopening included strict vaccination and mask requirements which went through a number of changes after online backlash from fans earlier this year.

Demand for Anime Expo 2022 was at a fever pitch with tickets for the Expo being completely sold out June 28 of 2022 according to Anime Expo’s official Twitter account. The exact number of tickets sold are unknown, but Anime Expo 2019 had an attendance of 115,000.

Anime Expo also announced that it will be returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center next year for Anime Expo 2023. The event will take place Saturday through Tuesday, July 1-4. Tickets for Anime Expo 2023 and Anime Expo Ontario are not yet available for purchase.

For more anime news and Anime Expo coverage, make sure to check out Rafu Shimpo’s anime section: https://rafu.com/category/entertainment/anime/

By HIKARU ITO