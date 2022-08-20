Son Goku in a scene from “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.” (Toei Animation)

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” the latest film in the popular franchise, opened in general release on Friday.

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 These two androids call themselves “Super Heroes” and start attacking Piccolo and Son Gohan. What is the new Red Ribbon Army’s objective?

The film has full commitment and deep involvement from the legendary creator of “Dragon Ball,” Akira Toriyama, who is behind the original story, screenplay and character design.

Additionally, the film is directed by Tetsuro Kodama and the Japanese voice actors for the film include Masako Nozawa (Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Son Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Miki Itō (Android 18), Bin Shimada (Broly), Kōichi Yamadera (Beerus), Masakazu Morita (Whis), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine).

The film is being shown both in Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

The “Dragon Ball” phenomenon began in 1984 when Toriyama’s well-known manga premiered in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, becoming a top-ranked title throughout its 10½ years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting.

With “Dragon Ball’s” ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games and merchandising. Now 38 years after the launch of the original manga, “Dragon Ball” continues to evolve and will reach new heights starting with this new large-scale movie. On the Web: https://www.2022dbs-global.com/