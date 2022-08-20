Fumiko Ishino, devoted mother and loving grandmother, was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 2, 1930 and passed away peacefully at her home in Gardena, Calif., on July 14, 2022.

She is predeceased by her husband, Nobuyoshi Ishino, and survived by her three sons, Glenn (Arlene) Ishino, Bryan (Lynette) Ishino, Tracy (Caroline) Ishino; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and other relatives.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.