Keiro on Aug. 16 announced its 2022-2023 Grants Program cycle, which will focus on supporting programs that enhance the quality of life for older adults and caregivers in the Japanese American community in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties.

The Grants Program will support new and ongoing programs that enhance one or more of the following quality-of-life elements defined by Keiro: Health/wellness, purpose, connectedness, security, and autonomy. Applying organizations must align their program with at least one of the elements of Keiro’s definition of quality of life and demonstrate the benefit towards older adults and/or caregivers.

“Quality of life for someone is not just having a healthy body, but is composed of many elements,” said Gene S. Kanamori, Keiro president & CEO. “It takes a community to care for older adults, and Keiro is proud to be able to partner with organizations to invest in programs that enhance the quality of senior life from various angles.”

The 2022-2023 Grants Program will offer grants of up to $20,000 to qualified applicants through a competitive, committee-driven review process. Priority will be given to applicant organizations with an annual operating budget of less than $1 million, as well as programs that are recurring or periodic that provide sustained support, rather than one-time events. The application deadline for this year’s grants cycle is 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, Oct. 14.

The goals of Keiro’s Grants Program are to:

• Enhance the quality of life of older adults and their caregivers in the Japanese American and Japanese communities

• Specifically, focus on at least one element of Keiro’s quality-of-life definition while supporting and reaching out to older adults and caregivers in the community

• Reach out to new older adults and caregivers or re-establish existing connections while providing support through community programs, events, and increasing capacity to provide these services

• Promote culturally sensitive programs and services accessible to the community

Keiro will also offer three one-hour educational online workshops to discuss eligibility requirements, the goals of the program, and to walk prospective applicants through the application process. Registration is required to attend the workshops and can be accessed at keiro.org/grants.

Workshops are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1 p.m. Online webinar

Thursday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. Online webinar (workshop will be offered in Japanese)

Monday, Sept. 12, 4 p.m. Online webinar

For additional updates related to the workshops and information regarding Keiro’s Grants Program, including downloadable grant applications, guidelines, and to register for an upcoming informational workshop, visit http://keiro.org/grants or email grants@keiro.org.