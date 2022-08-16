Above and below: Scenes from Long Beach Buddhist Church’s 2019 Bon Odori. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

LONG BEACH — Long Beach Buddhist Church will hold its 2022 Bon Odori on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

Obon service from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; taiko demonstration from 5 to 5:30 p.m; Bon Odori from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; opportunity drawing from 8:45 to 9 p.m.; closing ceremnoy at 9 p.m.

Food will include Spam musubi, hot dogs, chili rice and shave ice.

Drawing tickets are $5 each. First prize: $500; second prize: $200; third prize: $150; fourth prize: $100 gift card; fifth prize: $75 gift card. There will be many more prizes.

Dance practice is held every Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The church is located at 2360 Santa Fe Ave. in Long Beach. For more information, call (562) 426-4014 or visit www.lbbuddhistchurch.com.