What started off as an illustrated talk and walking tour at the Manzanar National Historic Site in 2006 led to research and development for a film documenting Manzanar incarcerees sneaking out of the barbed wire to go trout fishing under the noses of armed military in the guard towers.

“The Manzanar Fishing Club,” directed by Cory Shiozaki, had its domestic theatrical release in 2012. Ever since, the film has been shown to thousands of people through community organizations, schools, churches, Boy Scouts, fishing clubs and other interest groups, sharing the story of the forced removal of Japanese Americans on the West Coast resulting from Executive Order 9066, signed by President Franklin Roosevelt on Feb, 19, 1942.

The filmmakers felt it was important to continue to bring awareness to Manzanar through outreach programs, including not only screenings but also walking tours of Manzanar National Historic Site held twice annually.

The Manzanar Fishing Club Adopt A Highway sign application was granted on May 2, 2016. With its new designation adjacent to the Manzanar National Historic Site and Interpretive Center, it has heightened the site’s visibility.

These photos were taken during the most recent cleanup on June 19.