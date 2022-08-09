October 19, 1924 — July 8, 2022

Mary Mari Nakaoka was a beloved wife, sister and aunt. She passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on July 8, 2022, in Gardena, Calif.

Mary was born in California on October 19, 1924, to parents Morito Morimoto and Tamano (Sakaoka) Morimoto. She was the younger sister to Sam Morimoto and Helen Sakane and older sister to Alice Nakamura. Mary and her family lived in Wilmington, California until 1942, when they were relocated to the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming. In 1945, Mary moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met her husband, Tom Nakaoka. Tom and Mary moved to California and lived in Gardena for the remainder of their lives.

Mary enjoyed many things including Japanese culture, spending time with family and friends, investing in real estate and the stock market. She was smart, witty, generous and loyal. She had a deep faith in Christianity. Though her body grew frail, her mind remained sharp. Mary will be missed by many as she joins her husband, Tom, in paradise.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews and other loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at Gardena Valley Baptist Church on August 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. beside her beloved Tom.

