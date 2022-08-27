IRVINE — OCO Club will present its Natsu Matsuri (Summer Festival) fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr. in Irvine.

The family-friendly event will feature food, games, arts, crafts, entertainment (including taiko, koto and singing), odori, a mikoshi parade, and a beer garden.

Shop in the boutique and find unique items, incliuding stationery, Japanese snacks, clothing, jewelry, samurai swords, and gifts for young and old.

Admission is $10 general, free for kids 5 and under. Parking is $5 per car.

To register, scan the QR code or go to: https://book.peek.com/s/2c1c30f8-f1cf-4b84-bcb2-1177fd466970/BL72A

For more information, contact Lily Kozai at kaimimikobi@aol.com.

The mission of OCO (http://www.ocoyouth.org/) is to promote an active interest in community affairs, to work for fellowship among all people, and to aid and encourage the development of youth.