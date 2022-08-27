Phyllis Kazuyo Kumamoto passed away on August 17, 2022, in Torrance, Calif. at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Elaine (Dennis) Quinn, Virginia Norton and Eugene (Cathy) Kumamoto; grandchildren, David, Julie, Helen, Leilani, Emily and Regina; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Masaaki Kumamoto; and children, Irene and Derek.

Phyllis was born on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, lived in the Los Angeles area for over 60 years and was both a U.S. and Canadian citizen. Together with Masaaki they owned a plant nursery in Lomita, Calif. She enjoyed gardening, watching Grand Tournament sumo matches, horse racing and traveling. A private funeral service will be held at Green Hills Mortuary Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes.