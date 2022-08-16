Rose Sumiko Muramoto passed away on July 16, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Waimanalo, Hawaii on November 19, 1927, and moved to the mainland from Hawaii in 1966 where she resided in Gardena, Calif. She is survived by her son, Bert Muramoto; daughters, Joan Shiosaki (Edwin), Linda Makino (Hiro); 6 grandchildren, Randall Shiosaki, Craig Shiosaki (Jodie), Christine Shiosaki Tsang, (Michael), Michelle Young Kuwabara (Ken), Melanie Young Murata (Jason), Eric Makino (Nikki); and 11 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held.