March 3, 1940 — July 25, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sachie Shimabukuro, 82, residing in Urasoe, Okinawa, on July 25, 2022.

Sachie was born on March 3, 1940, to Seiko and Tomi Arakaki, on the island of Kume Jima in Okinawa. They moved to the island of Okinawa while she was still young. Always an athlete, Sachie excelled in track and had many hobbies. It was not until she discovered her true passion in life, traditional Okinawan dance, that she had found her calling. Sachie studied dance under the tutelage of Sensei Toyoko Miyagi, a legend on the island of Okinawa.

Sachie married fairly young and had 3 boys, John, Richard, and Scott. Her boys became her new passion, as “family” was her number one priority. As the boys grew and became young men, she could not deny her original love, and soon began teaching Okinawan dance in Gardena, Calif. Associated with the Okinawa Kenjinkai, Sachie performed many shows with her students and represented the Okinawan community very proudly.

She is survived by her brothers, Seigi and Seihan; sisters, Terako and Eiko, all of Okinawa, Japan; sons, John and Kazumi (Osaka, Japan), Richard and Karen (Torrance, Calif.), and Scott (Cape Coral, Fla.); grandchildren, Yurina, Hiromu, and Airi (John), Chelsea, Ethan, and Madeleine (Richard), Justin, Kai, and Jordan (Scott); as well as one great-grandchild, Teagan (Chelsea).

Funeral services for California residents will be held at a later date.