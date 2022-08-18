Ruth Y. Akiyoshi, resident of Whittier and Monterey Park, Calif., passed away on August 4, 2022. Ruth enjoyed visiting with her family and many many friends. She also loved to fish and cook the food her loved ones enjoyed. Ruth leaves behind her son, Cary; daughter-in-law, Tammie; and grandchildren, Kenneth and Taryn. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hills in Whittier. A Celebration of Life luncheon at Taste of MP in Monterey Park will immediately follow the short service.