Shigetaka “Shig” Kawata, age 93, passed away on June 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2 p.m. at Winstersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St. in Santa Ana.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Kawata; daughters, Valerie (Bruce) Wakai, Joanne (Michael) Niebla, and Pamela (Randy) Amuro; grandchildren, James Wakai and Easton and Kailani Amuro; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441