A private graveside funeral service for Shizumi Kubota, 99-year-old, Terminal Island, Calif.-born Nisei, was held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Kory Quon of Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

Shizumi is predeceased by her husband, Ryohei Kubota; and daughter, Kazuko Shimizu. She is survived by her son, Dr. Mitsuru (Irma) Kubota; grandchildren, Brandon Shimizu, Michelle (Robert) Yanase, Jason (Aracely) Kubota, and Ryan (Kara) Kubota of Eastvale, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Brandon Vicuna, Justin, Bryant, and Megan Yanase, Brent, Devin, and Leighton Kubota; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

