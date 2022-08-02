Funeral services for the late Terry Teruo Ideno, 96-year-old, California-born, resident of Rosemead, who passed away on July 29, 2022, will be held on Thursday, August 11, 10 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Tokiko Ideno; he is survived by his children, Steven (Jeanne) Ideno, Naomi (Carl) Jew, and Craig (Karen) Ideno; grandchildren, Michele, Kenny (Vanessa) and Douglas Ideno, Curtis and Kandis Jew, and Nicole and Brendon Ideno; he is also survived by other relatives.

