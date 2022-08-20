July 10, 1934 – July 28, 2022

We already miss Tad, who passed away peacefully in Yakima, Wash., on July 28, 2022. He was born in Fukuoka, Japan, and came to the U.S. in the 1950s after his family’s farmland was washed away in a flood. Tad worked on a farm in Stockton, Calif., sending money back to Japan to help his family. After serving in the U.S. Army, he got married and settled in Los Angeles.

Tad worked as a foreman before co-founding a lighting company. When he wasn’t working, he loved going to Las Vegas, bowling, cooking sukiyaki, and entertaining family and friends with stories about his military service days. He also enjoyed fixing the house and gardening while listening to Rams, Dodgers or Lakers games. His ready smile and easygoing nature made him instantly likable; he handled everything with grace. Even as his health declined, he smiled and showed gratitude to everyone around him. Tadaharu is survived by his wife, Emiko; and their children and spouses, Dr. Roy and Angela of Yakima, and Matt and Nancy of Los Angeles. He has three grandchildren: Royce, Raymond and Leilani. Tad is also survived by two sisters and two brothers. Condolences can be sent to emikogondo@outlook.com.