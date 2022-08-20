Yoko Hayashida went home to Jesus on July 14, 2022, at age 84.

Yoko was born on January 2, 1938, in Seoul, Korea to Toshio and Yoshi Kamada. Yoko’s childhood years were spent in war-torn Okinawa. Fortunately, the ability of her mother to speak English enabled her to work for the U.S. Occupational Forces. This enabled Yoko to complete her high school years in Tokyo. She moved to Southern California in 1958, where she met her loving husband, Carroll Hayashida. They married in 1963 and had two children, Kevin and Clifton. Carroll’s work on the NASA space program took them to Florida and back to Orange County, California. They completed this cycle twice before finally settling in Fountain Valley, Calif. in 1973. The family began to attend Wintersburg Presbyterian Church in Santa Ana, where Yoko served faithfully for 25 years. In 1998, Yoko and Carroll began to attend Crossroads Community Church in Mission Viejo. What began as a short temporary stint to help their son, Kevin, start a new church, became a 24-year stay…an additional opportunity to meet and bless another wonderful group of friends.

Yoko loved traveling with her husband. She loved to garden and give away fruits from her bountiful backyard harvest. But most of all, she loved her Lord Jesus Christ, studying the Bible diligently, praying faithfully, serving her brothers and sisters in the church, and telling others about the goodness of God.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 10:30 a.m. at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview in Santa Ana.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Carroll Hayashida; children, Kevin (Theresa) Hayashida and Clifton (Jennifer) Hayashida; nine grandchildren; siblings, Shunji (Emiko) Kamada and Akiko Miyajima; she is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

“For the perishable body must put on the imperishable, and the mortal body must put on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written, “Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is your victory, O death, where is your sting!” 1 Cor 15:54-55

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 215-6331