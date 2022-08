July 28, 1928 – June 22, 2022

Toshiko Shimobe White, 93-year-old, Tokyo-born, resident of Van Nuys, peacefully passed away at her residence on June 22, 2022. She is survived by her loving family: son, Robert Toshio White; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral was held at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” followed by interment at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Reverend Hibiki Murakami and Rimban William Briones officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441