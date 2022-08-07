September 20, 1921 – July 8, 2022

Jimmy K. Fukuhara, resident of Marina del Rey, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022, at the age of 100. Born on September 20, 1921, in Los Angeles to Ichisuke and Ume Fukuhara. Jimmy spent his childhood in Santa Monica, graduating from Santa Monica High School in 1939. In 1942, he and his family were interned at Manzanar Relocation Camp. During World War II, he served in the United States Army Military Intelligence Service and was deployed to Gen. MacArthur’s Headquarters in Tokyo. Upon his return to Santa Monica, he and his brother Frank owned and operated Fukuhara Brothers, a successful wholesale nursery. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Eileen Uchida, and they spent many happy years together in Santa Monica and Marina del Rey. In addition to being an avid golfer, he served as board member and instrumental leader of the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall, devoting himself to the Japanese American community for decades. He was always cheerful and loved to be with family and friends.

He is survived by his sister, Lily Takayama; brother, Willie (Hiroko) Fukuhara; and many other relatives. Predeceased by his parents, Ichisuke and Ume Fukuhara; wife, Eileen Fukuhara; brothers, Henry Fukuhara, Frank Fukuhara, and George Fukuhara; and sister, Tomi Matsunaga. A private funeral was held.