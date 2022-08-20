A private funeral service for Fumiye Yasunaga, 103-year-old, Rocky Ford, Colo.-born Nisei, who passed away on August 5, 2022, in Valley Glen, Calif., was held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Gardena Buddhist Church.

She is survived by her sons, Edward Yoshio (Mary Ann), Roger Teruo (Terry) and Dennis Tsuneo (Julie) Yasunaga; grandchildren, Keni (Rachel), Michael, Tracey and Ryan (Amy) Yasunaga, Erin (Jake) Syga, Ivan (Maria) Wilson; great-grandchildren, Nickalaus and Kiyomi Yasunaga; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449