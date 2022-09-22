Filmmaker/newscaster David Ono provides live narration for “Defining Courage” during a preview at the Aratani Theatre on Tuesday. (ELLEN ENDO/Rafu Shimpo)

“Defining Courage,” described as “an immersive experience daring us to live courageously,” will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

“Defining Courage” is an emotionally gripping journey into the legacy of the Nisei soldier, a segregated combat team of Japanese Americans, namely the 100th/442nd, considered the greatest fighting unit in American military history, yet most have never heard of them.

Join Emmy-winning filmmakers Jeff McIntyre and ABC7 news anchor David Ono as they immerse you into the tragic yet uplifting world of these heroes who fought prejudice at home and the enemy abroad.

You’ll fly over World War II battlefields in Italy, Francis, Germany and Japan, in an immersive multimedia presentation that includes stunning cinematography, live music, historic film, news footage and interviews.

See, hear and experience these incredible heroics through this masterpiece of innovative storytelling. Far from a history lesson, it’s a demonstration about inner strength, one that inspires us in our search for courage in today’s world.

Ono presented the show for the first time at the 40th Asian American Journalists Association Convention in July and received rave reviews.

Sponsored by ABC7, Disney and Story Boldly.

General admission: $25. For tickets, email boxoffice@jaccc.org or visit www.DefiningCourageShow.com.