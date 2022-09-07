Pictured at a signing ceremony in Nagoya are (from left): Nina Hachigian, deputy mayor of international affairs; Mayor Eric Garcetti; Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura; Tom Gilmore, chair of Sister Cities of Los Angeles; Matthew Cenzer, principal officer, U.S. Consulate in Nagoya. (Photos courtesy Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti)

NAGOYA — Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sept. 2 signed a proclamation celebrating Los Angeles’ sister-city relationship with Nagoya to strengthen the bond between the two cities.

He was joined by Tom Gilmore, chair of Sister Cities of Los Angeles. Nagoya is Los Angeles’ first sister city and sister port city, dating back to 1959.

Mayor Eric Garcetti with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

“Working together as sister cities, Los Angeles and Nagoya can show the world that we have the power to make sustainable and inclusive progress on everything from trade and tourism to transportation and technology,” said Garcetti. “Through this renewed partnership, I know that our two cities will continue to lead on confronting the climate crisis, improving resilience against natural disasters, and building a future of inclusivity and prosperity for everyone who calls our cities home.”

The proclamation follows a successful tourism event Sept. 1 welcoming Japanese visitors back to Los Angeles. Tourism is one of the largest sectors of the L.A. economy, supporting over a half million jobs for the region. Following the event, All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced an increase to five days a week in direct flights between Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Garcetti and Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, met with the ports of Nagoya, Yokohama, and Tokyo to collaborate on digitalization, supply-chain efficiency, and sustainable port operations.

Garcetti also encouraged further collaboration under the Quad Green Shipping Network, an initiative launched by the leaders of the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan to green and decarbonize the shipping chain and establish green shipping corridors by 2030 between ports in the network.

Earlier in the week, Garcetti met with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to discuss sustainable infrastructure, gender equity and ongoing collaboration as Olympic and Paralympic host cities. Following the meeting, Garcetti announced plans for a member of Koike’s team to be seconded to Los Angeles to help with planning and preparation for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games there.

The announcement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the City of Los Angeles during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to collaborate on shared priorities ahead of the Games in Los Angeles.