TORRANCE — A talk entitled “Tonga: Cultural Traditions and Where Tonga Is Today Post-Volcanic Eruption, Earthquake and Tsunami” will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance.

The program is co-sponsored by Faith’s Social Action Committee and the Greater L.A. JACL.

Speakers: Minister Ainise Isama’u and her mother, Rev. Amelia Sivi Finau.

In-person program; masks required.

All are welcome to the 10:30 a.m. worship service, at which the speakers are co-preaching.

For more information, contact Louise at greaterlajacl.gmail.com.