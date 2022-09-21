RAFU STAFF AND WIRE SERVICE REPORTS

The New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka (66) is forced out at second at the front of a double play against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Saturday. (Associated Press)

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka drove in three runs on Sunday, as the Yanks won a slugfest, 12-8 over the Brewers in Milwaukee.

It was a tough day for Brewers first baseman Keston Hiura, who was 0-for-5 at the plate with three strikeouts and four runners left on base.

Lars Nootbaar got the start in centerfield for the Cardinals on Sunday, but St. Louis was blanked by the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 3-0. Nootbaar went 0-for-2 at the plate with a walk.

In Phoenix, Yu Darvish threw six innings of one-hit ball to earn his 15th win of the season as the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1.

Darvish (15-7), who won his fifth straight start, began with four 1-2-3 innings, moving within a win of his MLB-best 16 from his 2012 Texas Rangers debut. His career high is 18 achieved with the Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League in 2011.

A two-run first-inning Manny Machado home run, a third-inning sacrifice fly and a Juan Soto fifth-inning solo shot made it 4-0 before Darvish faced his only jam in the bottom of the fifth.

With two outs and two on from a single and a walk, the only ones Darvish would allow, his fielding error loaded the bases. Geraldo Perdomo battled, fouling off three 3-2 pitches before looking at a slider for a called third strike.

“My pitching was good overall. I had a good feel for the fastball,” Darvish said. “My pitching form got better and I could keep attacking with my fastball.”

Shohei Ohtani had his 139th hit of the year, eclipsing his MLB high of 138 from last season, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners, 5-1, for their third straight win. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, a strong rival to Ohtani in this year’s MVP race, hit his 59th home runs, moving to within two of Roger Maris’ AL record, set in 1961.

On Saturday, Ohtani pitched seven shutout innings and had an RBI double, leading the Angels to a 2-1 win over Seattle. He extended his MLB career-high win total to 13 as he scattered three singles, with eight strikeouts and one walk in a 107-pitch outing at Angel Stadium.

The Chicago Cubs said Saturday that outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been placed on the paternity list and returned to Japan to attend the birth of his first child.