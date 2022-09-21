Two all-female Japanese bands will be making their US rock festival debuts at the upcoming Aftershock Festival in October. Japanese rock groups Nemophila and Band-Maid join a lineup at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento that includes headliners Kiss, Skipknot, My Chemical Romance, and Muse.

Nemophila returns to the US after making their debut with a solo show in July at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles. The five-member band has been self-described as the “loose and fluffy band from hell”, mixing heavy music and vocals with a soft and cute character. Nemophila’s set will be an interesting one, as it was recently announced that lead singer Mayu is pregnant and will be taking maternity leave following the festival. Nemophila will perform on Friday, October 7th.

Band-Maid also displays a duality between sound and appearance, playing hard rock while wearing maid uniforms. Their Aftershock Festival appearance on Sunday, October 9th kicks off a 14-city tour of the United States, with three more stops in California: San Francisco on October 14th, Los Angeles on October 15th, and San Diego on the 17th.Aftershock is the West Coast’s biggest rock festival, this year expanding to over 90 bands on four different stages over the four-day event (October 6th through 9th). In 2021, Aftershock recorded a record attendance of 145,000, marking their fifth consecutive sellout. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at https://aftershock2022.frontgatetickets.com.