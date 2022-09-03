Hiroshima (from left): June Kuramoto, Kimo Cornwell, Land Richards, Dean Cortez, Dan Kuramoto

“An Evening with Hiroshima: The Domo Concert” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. (adjacent to the JACCC) in Little Tokyo.

Hiroshima is in the midst of the “Domo Tour.” “Domo” is Japanese for “thanks” — in this case, thanks for the years of support. After 42 years of recording and touring, the L.A.-based band has decided to “wind down.” Not stopping 100 percent, but live dates will be curtailed significantly.

The band’s current CD is entitled “2020,” with three songs that charted on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz charts (“Groove Latino,” “Someday Soon” and “Sidestreet”). The “Domo Tour” stop at the JACCC/Aratani Theatre will be a celebration of new music, Hiroshima “classics,” and over four decades of community pride.

The group was formed in 1974 by Dan Kuramoto and June Kuramoto. Hiroshima’s 1979 debut album sold more than 100,000 copies in its first three months. The band’s second album yielded the song “Winds of Change,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Instrumental.

Hiroshima has released 17 full-length albums. The group earned its first gold album in 1985 with “Another Place” and a second with “Go.” The album “Legacy” was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category in 2010. Hiroshima has sold more than 4 million albums worldwide.

Hiroshima consists of Dan Kuramoto (saxophone, flute, keyboards, shakuhachi), June Kuramoto (koto), Kimo Cornwell (keyboards), Dean Cortez (bass guitar), and Land Richards (drums).

Hiroshima was given the Visionary Award by East West Players, the oldest Asian Pacific American theatre company in the U.S., for the band’s “impact on the Asian Pacific American (APA) community through their artistic excellence and support of the Asian Pacific American performing arts.” In November the band will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

The group’s newest single, “Groovelatino,” is currently in radio rotation on Sirius XM and charted on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz chart.

Tickets are $35 (Balcony), $50 (Orchestra), $90 (Pit). Aratani Theatre Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. Call (213) 680-3700, email boxoffice@jaccc.org or click here to buy tickets: https://my.jaccc.org/fy23-rentals/hiroshima-concert

Notice: COVID-19 safety protocols are observed per the L.A. County Health Department. Face masks will be required when not actively eating and/or drinking if applicable.

Other upcoming dates:

• Saturday, Sept. 10, at 5th Annual Oxnard Jazz Festival, Oxnard Beach Park, 1601 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. Tickets: https://www.oxnardjazzfestival.com/tickets

• Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, 6:30 and 9 p.m. at Bluenote Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu. Tickets: https://www.bluenotejazz.com/hawaii/shows/?event_detail=hiroshima×tamp=2022-09-16

• Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell Heritage Theater (Benefit performance for Contemporary Asian Theatre Scene), 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell. Tickets: https://itkt.choicecrm.net/templates/HERT/#/events

• Sunday, Nov. 13, at Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler, Ariz., with Naturally 7. Tickets: https://www.chandlercenter.org/events/naturally-7-and-hiroshima