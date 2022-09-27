The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) is proud to announce the launch of its new digital guide on Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and cultural mobile app created by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The museum’s digital guide features visitor information, current exhibitions, upcoming events and public programs, educational resources, membership opportunities, media arts, and online projects. Onsite and virtual visitors can use the digital guide to learn more about JANM, plan in-person visits, and listen to the audio tour of “Common Ground: The Heart of the Community.”

“Our partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies streamlines visits to JANM. Our new digital guide on the Bloomberg Connects app will enhance on-site visitors’ experiences, encourage visitors from afar to visit JANM, and connect us to a global network of museums and cultural institutions,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO.

The museum’s digital guide is one of the newest additions to the Bloomberg Connects app, which features guides to over 80 world-class cultural and humanities institutions, museums, galleries, sculpture parks, gardens, and cultural spaces. The app, part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ long-standing commitment to supporting digital innovation in the arts, is available for download from Google Play or the App Store.

Bloomberg Connects is a passport to culture all in one app and allows users to explore institutions during in-person visits, or anytime from anywhere. JANM’s digital guide gives Bloomberg Connects users the opportunity to discover how Japanese Americans have strengthened U.S. democracy, impacted arts and culture, and brought diversity and equality to America.

For more information, go to: https://www.janm.org/visit/bloomberg-connects