SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi’s (D-Torrance) AB 1740, which will help crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

“California is taking action to stop catalytic converter theft by requiring recyclers to keep specific records and only allowing used catalytic converters to be sold by authorized parties,” Newsom said.

AB 1740 requires core recyclers to record the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which a catalytic converter was removed. The bill also prohibits a core recycler from purchasing a catalytic converter from anyone other than a licensed commercial enterprise or the owner of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter has been removed.

Newsom also signed State Sen. Lena Gonzalez’s (D-Long Beach) SB 1087, which would prohibit people from buying a used catalytic converter from anybody other than certain specified sellers, including an automobile dismantler, an automotive repair dealer, or someone with documentation proving they’re the lawful owner of the catalytic converter.

The bills were introduced in response to the increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent years, which leaves cars undrivable and costs the victims thousands of dollars. The converters are sold to brokers and middlemen who knowingly deal in stolen parts.

“If you take away the market for stolen goods you can help cut down on stealing,” Newsom said. “It’s not that much more complicated than that.”