Sashimi cutting demonstration at the Japanese Food Expo. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

The Japanese Food Culture Association and JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) will present Japanese Food Expo in L.A. 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Loews Hollywood Hotel, 1755 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for over two years,” organizers said. “We want to thank everyone who joined us at our event back in 2020 and our event in 2021. This year, we’re bringing back all our fan-favorite Japanese food, and workshops so you can enjoy another day of fun and excitement with friends and family at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

“We’ll be inviting a number of representatives from various prefectures in Japan so you can see and taste their exquisite Japanese food creations. We’ll also have your favorite Japanese food brands exhibiting as well, so don’t miss out on all their delicious food! See you all there.”

Enjoy premium foods brought over Aichi, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures. Experience a live demo using Autec sushi robots, which can be found in many sushi restaurants.

This year there are two time slots. Slot 1 (1 to 4 p.m.) is sold out; Slot 2 is 6 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $20 for ages 6 to 10; $40 for ages 11 to 20; $50 general; $60 for general including alcohol. For ticket information, check out the Eventbrite page: https://bit.ly/3Q2f3pS