June Fumiko Iba, a resident of Laguna Hills, Calif., passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, at the age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Elaine (Randy Messenger) Iba; and is survived by her daughters, Nadine (Jaime Nahman) Iba, Diane (Steven Barker) Ohnemus and Lynn (Derek Johnson) Iba; son, Wayne (Patty) Iba.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, at 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, Calif.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441