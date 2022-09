Funeral service for Keiji Nakata, 90-year-old, Hiroshima, Japan-born, long-time resident of Gardena, who passed away on September 1, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 5:00 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, California, officiating by Rev. Nobuko Miyoshi of West Covina Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple.

Predeceased by his wife, Tamiko “Nancy” Nakata.

Survived by loving daughters, Debbie and Christine; sister, May Nakata; brother, Shoji (Yoshiko) Nakata; brother-in-law, Takashi Yanagi; and many nieces, nephews and relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441