Kimiko “Kim” Masatani, a resident of Guadalupe, California, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022, at the age of 93. Kim and her husband of almost 70 years, Harry Masatani, are the second generation to own and operate the Masatani Market family grocery store in Guadalupe.

Kim was preceded in death by her oldest son, Steven Masatani, who passed away in 2014. Still living are her husband, Harry Masatani; children, Brian (Tina) Masatani and Tina (Jerry) Mukai; grandchildren, Madisyn, Kelsey, Erin, Myles, and Connor; and great-grandchild, Stevie. Kim was a sister to Lloyd (Chuckie) Seki, Shizuko (Jim) Okuda, Mariko (Kiyo) Kumamoto, Masako Seki, and Shinji Seki. She has many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private memorial service was held at the Guadalupe Buddhist Church. The Masatani family would like to express their appreciation for your support and condolences.