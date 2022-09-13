Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi spoke at a 9/11 commemoration on Sunday at Gardena’s Civic Center, joined by police officers, Councilmember Rodney Tanaka and other city officials. Muratsuchi also participated in a memorial event in Hermosa Beach.

WASHINGTON — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday was commemorated by elected officials, including the following members of Congress:

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “9/11 is a somber day for our nation. I’m sending my condolences to everyone who lost a loved one. We must never forget the brave heroes and first responders who rushed into danger by continuing to provide the support and resources they need and deserve.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside): “May we never forget the brave souls we lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Thank you always.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento): “On Sept. 11, our nation came together and showed resilience in the face of terror. Today on Patriot Day, we renew our commitment to #NeverForget those we lost. As co-chair of the National Service Congressional Caucus, I’m proud to introduce a resolution recognizing Sept. 11 as a national day of service. We honor these heroes by recommitting ourselves tbettering our communities and our country.”

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance): “Thank you to all who attended to remember the almost 3,000 who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil in our nation’s history. We honored the over 400 firefighters, police officers and paramedics who made the ultimate sacrifice in order to save the lives of others.”