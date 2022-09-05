A funeral service for Minako “Minnie” Iseda, 90-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022, in Marina del Rey, will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver City. Additional parking will be available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12488 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles. Also, Zoom services will be available. Please contact vhbtlive@gmail.com for Zoom details.

She is predeceased by her husband, Kho Iseda, and survived by her son, Gerald Iseda of Fairfield, Conn.; also survived by many other relatives and close friends. She was a devoted mother and wife, and was actively involved in many temple activities and organizations, and also was a volunteer for Hongwanji Place, and LABCC camp.

