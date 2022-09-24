SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 25, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Bay Area singer and actress Lauren Jiang (pictured) joins us to talk about her role in South Bay Musical Theatre’s production of Sondheim’s “Company.”

The president of the Asian American Journalists Association (S.F. Bay Area) joins us to talk about the return of the Rising With the Tides Fellowship. AAPI journalists of all experience levels are encouraged to apply by Oct. 6.

We reconnect with a former Rising With the Tides fellow to talk about the making of her story “Bayanihan and Resilience” before watching the story of a Bay Area business owner helping to provide for their employees during the pandemic.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV, Comcast 186.