SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 2, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Cellist and composer Theresa Wong (pictured) joins us to talk about her new album and upcoming performance in San Francisco. Plus a performance by Theresa at the end of the show.

It’s Filipino American History Month and San Francisco begins a month of celebrations with a free community reception at City Hall on Oct. 5. The president of the Filipino American Arts Exposition joins us to talk about how the community can get involved.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV, Comcast 186.