LAGUNA BEACH — “Kim’s Convenience,” a play by Iris Choi, directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera, is being performed at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. in Laguna Beach, until Oct.9.

The most successful new Canadian play of the last decade, “Kim’s Convenience” — set in a family-run Korean convenience store — is a hilarious and heartwarming ode to generations of immigrants. Mr. Kim is a first-generation Korean immigrant and the proud owner of the store for the past 30 years. Now he’s trying desperately – and hilariously – to grapple with both a changing neighborhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring.

Before “Kim’s Convenience” was a hit on Canadian TV and Netflix, it brought laughter to audiences through this warm and joyous play. The Vancouver Sun described it as “gut-bustingly funny with a huge heart.”

The cast: Yong Kim as Appa; Gavin Kawin Lee as Jung; Susane Lee as Janet; Clinton Lowe as Alex; Janet Song as Umma.

Remaining showtimes: Friday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 and 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 4-7, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m.

The run time for this production is 1 hour 10 mins with no intermission.

For more information, call (949) 497-2787, email info@lagunaplayhouse.com or visit https://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/.