Trinere performs at Straight Outta Little Tokyo in 2019.

Straight Outta Little Tokyo (SOLT) is excited to announce their fifth event benefiting Little Tokyo’s long-awaited community center and gym, Terasaki Budokan, which opened its doors in August 2020.

For the first time, this 21-and-over event will take place at the new Budokan on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will feature hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang,

a tribute to Little Tokyo’s former hotspot, Oiwake, the first “Streets of Budokan” car show, and an exciting B-boy battle along with DJs, dancing, drinks, and food.

Limited-edition SOLT x Oiwake x Japangeles merchandise will be available for sale.

To date, SOLT has raised over $75,000 for the Terasaki Budokan and is the largest music festival held in Little Tokyo. Enjoy a night of indoor and outdoor entertainment including a replica of the old Oiwake with original signage and bar top.

Current sponsors include longtime supporters, Graphic Prints, L.A. City Council District 14, Kirin, Perfect Parking, Sugatsune, Michelle Shimohara, and Brewyard, as well as first-time sponsors RK Industries Group, Japanese American Community Credit Union, State Farm, Goudy Honda and more. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

All proceeds will directly support free programming for low-income youth, families and seniors at Terasaki Budokan. MiCASA, Terasaki Budokan’s after-school program, provides academic enrichment, access to athletic/sports programming, and arts and cultural activities to youth in the Little Tokyo and DTLA communities. Their Far East Lounge senior programs are offered daily, and include table tennis, Zumba, gentle exercise, computer class, English class, and more.

Pre-sale tickets available online until Oct. 14 for $25, or at the door for $30.

Terasaki Budokan is located at 249 S. Los Angeles St, (near Second Street).

Parking: Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple lot, 815 First St. Fee: $10. Free shuttle to and from Budokan from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information: https://www.terasakibudokan.org

About SOLT: Straight Outta Little Tokyo is a volunteer-run, multi-faceted festival with live entertainment, food, games, and other local community vendors to benefit the programs provided by the Terasaki Budokan.

About Terasaki Budokan: Terasaki Budokan’s mission is to provide a facility in Downtown Los Angeles for youth, families and seniors that offers sports, community activities, and opportunities to connect visitors to Japanese American culture and a vibrant, sustainable Little Tokyo.