Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau–Metro Detail on Aug. 31 made an arrest of a second suspect believed to be responsible for an armed robbery involving two adult victims (male and female).

The robbery occurred in the 99 Ranch Market parking lot, located at 1015 S. Nogales St. in the unincorporated area of Rowland Heights.

On July 9, 2022, two suspects (one currently in-custody, Demoryie Watts, arrested on Aug. 12), armed with handguns, approached the male and female victims as they were leaving the 99 Ranch Market and demanded the watch from the male victim. Before the victim could respond, the suspects proceeded to strike the male victim with a firearm, causing him to fall to the ground. The second victim was also physically assaulted and fell to the ground.

As the suspects continued their assault on both victims, they forcibly removed the male victim’s watch from his wrist, then fled the location in a white Dodge Challenger.

Metro Detail investigators conducted a lengthy investigation and examined all evidence, which included video footage of the robbery captured by a bystander. Investigators were able to identify suspect Dangelo Thomas, who is a resident of Long Beach.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 31, Major Crimes investigators, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), served a multi-location search warrant at residences in Long Beach and Victorville. Thomas was located at a residence in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach.

During a search of the Long Beach residence, investigators located a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Thomas was arrested and is being charged with multiple felony offenses, which include robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, and violation of parole. At the time of the robbery, Thomas was on parole for a prior gang-related offense involving firearms.

These charges will be formally presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations. Thomas is currently being held without bail.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or questions related to this investigation should contact Sgt. Mileski at (562) 946-7010, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.